Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

A lot of Anthropologies’s denim is almost $200, which in my opinion is too much for jeans. But with their 20% off sale, that kicks jeans down to a much more reasonable range, with a lot of less-expensive Levi’s included in the markdown. Lean into spring with some new denim.