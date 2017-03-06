Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Your Best Rest with Amazon's One-Day Sale on Superior Down Alternative PillowsJillian LucasToday 8:29amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeSleepPillowsAmazonGold Box51EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Superior White Down Alternative Pillows Gold Box When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, it really starts with the pillow. You’ve probably had yours way too long and it’s time to replace that sucker. Amazon’s Gold Box is (down alternative) filled with 2- and 4-pack pillow sets for great prices. But don’t sleep on this deal, because it’s gone at the end of the day. More Deals Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply