It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 70% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

Here are a few styles you should pick up with the discount:

Wool-blend Blazer, $80 | Suit Pants Slim fit, $35 | Leather Boots, $80 | Easy-iron Shirt, $10
Suede Skirt, $70 | Long Earrings, $6 | Knee-high Suede Boots, $60 | Patterned Silk Dress, $80 | Wool-blend Jacket, $70


