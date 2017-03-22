Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Up to 70% Off During H&M's Mid-Season SaleJillian LucasToday 1:55pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleH&MWomen's ApparelMen's Apparel0EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 70% off select sale styles It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 70% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save. Advertisement Here are a few styles you should pick up with the discount: Wool-blend Blazer, $80 | Suit Pants Slim fit, $35 | Leather Boots, $80 | Easy-iron Shirt, $10 Suede Skirt, $70 | Long Earrings, $6 | Knee-high Suede Boots, $60 | Patterned Silk Dress, $80 | Wool-blend Jacket, $70 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi's, ThinkGeek, ModCloth, H&M, and MoreThinkGeek's Sale Is Practically Out of This WorldToday's Best Deals: Amazon Levi's Sale, Rubbermaid FreshWorks, Anker SoundBuds, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply