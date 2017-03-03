Up to 60% off sale

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 60% off sale is perfect you too. A lot of the items on sale are leftover makeup sets from the holidays, but that’s the best way to stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Weather Stations, KitchenAid, Stanley Tools, and More
Try Out One of Those Weird Silicone Makeup Sponges For Only $6
Remove Unwanted Hair For Less Than You Thought With the Remington iLIGHT Pro