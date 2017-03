Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 60% off sale is perfect you too. A lot of the items on sale are leftover makeup sets from the holidays, but that’s the best way to stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can.