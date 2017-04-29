2x OxyLED T-02 Night Lights, $22 with code 2KINJA2U

OxyLED’s T02-U is my favorite motion-sensing night light in the uber-popular T-02 line, and the popular lighting company is offering our readers the best deal ever on it today. Just add two to your cart and use code 2KINJA2U at checkout to get them both for $22.

Note: Just to be clear, you’ll need to add two one-packs to your cart. If you use this code on the 2-pack, it won’t work.

Unlike most stick-anywhere motion lights (including most other T-02 models), the T-02U includes a built-in rechargeable battery, an always-on mode, and two rows of LEDs to put out more light.