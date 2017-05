Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Two for $15 bralettes with code BRALETTESALE

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a huge sale on bralettes. Use the code BRALETTESALE on these select bralettes (which are already marked down to $10) and get two for just $15. I recommend stocking up on a couple different styles.