Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale

Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 65% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again.

Here are a few styles to grab with the discount:

Wunder Under Pant (Hi-Rise), $69 | Race With Me One Piece, $79 | Back To It Hoodie, $79
Run It Out Tee, $49 | Breakaway Short, $39 | Fast Lane Bra, $39


