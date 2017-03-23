Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Those Overpriced Yoga Pants for Much Less Thanks to This Lululemon SaleJillian LucasToday 12:50pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleLululemonWomen's Apparel31EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 65% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again. Advertisement Here are a few styles to grab with the discount: Wunder Under Pant (Hi-Rise), $69 | Race With Me One Piece, $79 | Back To It Hoodie, $79 Run It Out Tee, $49 | Breakaway Short, $39 | Fast Lane Bra, $39 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Reebok, MANGO, Aerie Swimwear, Swarovski, and MoreAll Your Activewear Needs Are 50% Off at The Reebok OutletToday's Best Deals: Folding Keyboard, Emergency Radio, USB-C AdaptersJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply