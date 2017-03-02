Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale

Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 60% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again.

Here are a few styles to grab with the discount:

Fit Physique Pant, $79 | No Chill Short Sleeve Merino Wool Shirt, $49 | Wunder Under Pant (Hi-Rise), $69
Cardio Squad Tank II, $39 | Free To Be Bra, $44 | Wunder Under Pant III, $59


