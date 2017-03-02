Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Those Overpriced Yoga Pants for Much Less Thanks to This Lululemon SaleJillian LucasToday 3:00pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleLululemonActivewearWomen's Apparel1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 60% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again. Advertisement Here are a few styles to grab with the discount: Fit Physique Pant, $79 | No Chill Short Sleeve Merino Wool Shirt, $49 | Wunder Under Pant (Hi-Rise), $69 Cardio Squad Tank II, $39 | Free To Be Bra, $44 | Wunder Under Pant III, $59 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Uniqlo, Facial Cleansing Brush, Glossier, and MoreGlossier Is Already Giving You a Discount (and Free Shipping) On Their New BlushToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Chef's Knife, Resident Evil, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply