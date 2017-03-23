Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Swole With Amazon's New Protein Sample Box DealShep McAllisterToday 8:35amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsFitnessLifestyleProteinSample Boxes2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Optimum Nutrition and BSN Sample Box, $8 + $8 Credit Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box deal. This time around, $8 gets you 10 protein products from BSN and Optimum Nutrition, plus an $8 credit on your next protein purchase from Amazon. If you were going to buy any of these products anyway, then this is a no-brainer. More Deals Recommended StoriesGet a Protein Powder Resupply For 25% LessSave a Few Bucks On the Official Xbox One Media RemoteiClever's Surprisingly Excellent Folding Keyboard Is Just $24 Today Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply