Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Set For the Super Bowl With This $14, Amplified HDTV AntennaShep McAllisterToday 10:13amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHome TheaterAntennaTechPictekAmazon152EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Pictek HDTV Amplified Antenna, $14 All of a sudden, it’s 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don’t have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $14 amplified antenna?If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. We’ve seen less expensive amplified antennas in the past, but none with over 3,600 mostly positive reviews. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Activewear, CarPlay, iPhone Cases, and MoreGet Your Basics Figured Out With Amazon's Activewear SaleKeep Up Appearances With This Travel-Friendly Shaver, Now Under $60Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply15 repliesLeave a reply