Get Set For the Super Bowl With This $24, Amplified HDTV Antenna

1byone 50 Mile HDTV Antenna, $24 All of a sudden, it's 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don't have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $24 amplified antenna?

If you've tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can't quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. We've seen less expensive amplified antennas in the past, but none with over 3,600 mostly positive reviews.