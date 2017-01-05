Lilly Pulitzer, synonymous with bright colors and bold patters, is up to 50% off thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Ladies Who Lunch, rejoice! All the tropical printed tunics and floral shorts you could ever need are marked down so that you can stock up. But you’d better hurry, because as are all Gold Boxes, this is a one-day only thing.



Even if you aren’t a Lilly fan, there are a surprising amount of pieces that don’t beat you over the head with their preppiness. This shift dress or these cropped pants are perfect for any business casual wardrobe.

Here are some of the more subdued options, but head to Amazon to check out the rest.