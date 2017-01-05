Get Ready For Your Next Luncheon with Up to 50% Off Lilly Pulitzer, Today OnlyJillian LucasToday 8:44amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleAmazonGold BoxLilly PulitzerWomen's apparel21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 50% off Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Pulitzer, synonymous with bright colors and bold patters, is up to 50% off thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Ladies Who Lunch, rejoice! All the tropical printed tunics and floral shorts you could ever need are marked down so that you can stock up. But you’d better hurry, because as are all Gold Boxes, this is a one-day only thing. Advertisement Even if you aren’t a Lilly fan, there are a surprising amount of pieces that don’t beat you over the head with their preppiness. This shift dress or these cropped pants are perfect for any business casual wardrobe.Here are some of the more subdued options, but head to Amazon to check out the rest. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply