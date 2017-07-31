DEWALT 20V Drill/Driver Kit + Hammer Driver, $169

Whether you have a home improvement project on the horizon, or just like collecting tools, Amazon’s one-day DEWALT deal is pretty spectacular.

$169 gets you a 20V drill/driver kit, plus a 20V impact driver that runs off the same battery. Buying them separately, these tools would set you back $225, so you’re saving over $50 by bundling. Just remember that it’s only available today, and it could sell out early.

As part of the same Gold Box, you can also save about $100 on a DEWALT miter saw, or get a 20V/60V/120V combo battery pack for $149.

