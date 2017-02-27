BOGO 50% off women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a BOGO 50% off sale on all women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Here are a few styles to pick up:

Tropical Halter Bikini Top, $25 | Mad Love Lonnie Slip On Shoes, $20 | Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals, $23 | Macrame High Neck Bikini Top, $18
Colorblock Crochet Triangle Midi Bikini Top, $18 | Rowen Flip Flop Sandals, $10 | Lunea Patterned Canvas Sneakers, $17 | Mesh Inset One Piece, $40

