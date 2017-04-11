Sperry Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months. You should definitely hurry up, though, because styles are already selling out.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: ASOS, American Eagle, PUMA, Sperry, and More
Give Your Legs Some Breathing Room With $25 American Eagle Dresses & Rompers
Today's Best Deals: Flash Storage Blowout, String Lights, Camping Gear, and More