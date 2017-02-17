Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Ready for Camping Season With Up to 50% Off at PatagoniaJillian LucasToday 12:59pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestylePatagoniaOutdoorsEditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 50% off Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. They just added a boatload of new items, with up to 50% off everything. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance. Advertisement Here are a few styles to check out: Women’s Los Gatos Fleece Vest, $59 | Women’s Full-Zip Snap-T Fleece Jacket, $64 | Women’s Vosque 3-In-1 Parka, $224 Men’s Windsweep 3-In-1 Jacket, $189 | Men’s Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck, $34 | Men’s Nano-Air Hoody, $149 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack, Lou & Grey, Babeland, Glossier, and MoreBet You Can't Say 'Clear the Rack is Back at Nordstrom Rack' 5 Times FastToday's Best Deals: DEWALT Drill, Vertical Mouse, Clear the Rack Sale, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply