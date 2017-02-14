Sensi Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, $99 | Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable touchscreen thermostat, $79

These discounted smart thermostats don’t include color touchscreens or unique control mechanisms like those from Nest or Ecobee, but they both let you control them from an app, and the $99 model even works with Alexa.

