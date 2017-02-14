Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Nest-Like Features For Under $100 With a Pair of Discounted ThermostatsShep McAllisterToday 11:14amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeSmart HomeHome DepotThermostats3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Sensi Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, $99 | Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable touchscreen thermostat, $79 These discounted smart thermostats don’t include color touchscreens or unique control mechanisms like those from Nest or Ecobee, but they both let you control them from an app, and the $99 model even works with Alexa. Advertisement Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat and Wall Plate Bundle | $99 | Home DepotHoneywell Wi-Fi Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat | $79 | Home DepotRecommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Gummi Bears, Olive Oil, APC Surge Protector, and MoreThis Is Not a Drill: Amazon's 5-Pound Bag of Haribo Gold Bears Is Back On SaleCoffee Is Probably Your Real Valentine, So Here's 30% Off From StarbucksShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply