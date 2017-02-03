Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Instant Hot Water Access At Any Sink With This Discounted BoschShep McAllisterToday 10:58amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeBoschAmazon221EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Bosch 2.7 Gallon Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater, $148 after $10 coupon If your kitchen or bathroom sink takes too long to get hot water from your existing water heater, there’s a surprisingly simple solution: Give it its own water heater! This 2.7 gallon Bosch heater installs directly under your sink, and plugs into a standard power outlet, giving you instant access to all the hot water you need.Its current $158 price tag is an all-time low on its own, but an additional $10 clippable coupon on the product page makes this deal even sweeter. It might seem a little indulgent, but waiting 30 seconds for hot water multiple times per day really adds up. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: External Storage, Waste King, Sony Bluetooth Headphones, and MoreAmazon's Currently Discounting the Garbage Disposal Of Your DreamsAukey's $6 Apple Watch Charging Stand Won't Slide Across Your NightstandShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply22 repliesLeave a reply