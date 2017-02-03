If your kitchen or bathroom sink takes too long to get hot water from your existing water heater, there’s a surprisingly simple solution: Give it its own water heater! This 2.7 gallon Bosch heater installs directly under your sink, and plugs into a standard power outlet, giving you instant access to all the hot water you need.



Its current $158 price tag is an all-time low on its own, but an additional $10 clippable coupon on the product page makes this deal even sweeter. It might seem a little indulgent, but waiting 30 seconds for hot water multiple times per day really adds up.