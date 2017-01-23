Warehouse Sale

Save money on all the geeky paraphernalia you need to get this year with ThinkGeek’s Warehouse Sale. Get up to 70% off on a ridiculous amount of things, no code necessary. Grab a Star Wars calendar for a dollar, a Star Trek pint glass for $3, or some sweet Harry Potter PJ pants for only $10.

Here are some things you should grab while discounted:

I Am Han Solo Skirt, $15 | Star Trek Borg Cube Fridge, $100 | Life Size BB-8 Plush, $34 | NASA Patches Insulated Bomber Jacket, $30
Winged Platform Booties, $35 | Nebula Glass Set, $15 | Critical Hit Spinning D20 Enamel Pin, $5 | Wonder Woman Down Jacket, $60


