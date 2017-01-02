Get Fit In the New Year With A Pair of Amazon PromotionsShep McAllisterToday 7:56amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsNew YearHealthFitnessLifestyleGold BoxAmazon12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Garden of Life Protein Gold Box | Buy 2, Get 30% Off Vitamins, Supplements, and Protein It’s a new year, which means a lot of you will be striving to get into better shape. Luckily, Amazon’s here to help with great deals on protein powders, vitamins, and supplements from Garden of Life. Advertisement All of the offerings here are certified USDA Organic, and the prices are great, so go flex your saving muscles and stock up on your favorite products and flavors. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.Buy 2 or More, Get 30% OffIf Garden of Life isn’t your brand of choice, Amazon’s also offering a buy two (or more), get 30% off deal on vitamins, supplements, and protein products from several manufacturers, including BSN, Cullucor, Vitafusion, and more. Just add any two (or more) products to your cart, and you’ll see your discount automatically at checkout.More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply12 repliesLeave a reply