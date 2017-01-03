$236 is a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,000 Amazon customers, and today’s deal easily tops a couple of short-lived $250 discounts we saw late last year, let alone its usual $280-$300 asking price.