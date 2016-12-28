If you’re determined to get into better shape in 2017, Amazon wants to help with a Gold Box sale on several Adidas fitness products.



Inside, you’ll find a few different training benches, plus a treadmill, all marked down to all-time low prices. Prices start at $63 for a basic flat training bench, but just remember that these prices are only available today, or until swoled out.

Need some weights to go with them? Bowflex’s popular SelectTech adjustable dumbbells are also marked down to an all-time low $249 right now. We’ve seen them at that price a few times before, and it rarely lasts long.