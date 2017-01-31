Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Even More Active With Nike's Extra 20% Off SaleJillian LucasToday 12:28pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsNikeLifestyleMen's ApparelWomen's Apparel12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 20% off clearance items with code KICKSDEALS20 When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code KICKSDEALS20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: KitchenAid Mixers, IZOD, Vinyl Printer, Mechanical Keyboard, and MoreDIY Your Own Vinyl and Iron On Designs With This Cricut Explore Air Premium BundleRestock Your Closet With Amazon's One-Day Sale on Men's ApparelJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply