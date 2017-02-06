Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get Dressed Up On a Budget With 25% Off All Dresses at Urban OutfittersJillian LucasToday 3:29pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleUrban OutfittersWomen's ApparelEditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 25% off all dresses Some of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but based on the selection of 25% off dresses, it seems they’re trying to mature. Replenish your wardrobe with a new dress, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for at least another month. Advertisement Here are a few styles to check out: Silence + Noise Muscle Tee Wrap Dress, $44 | Silence + Noise Collared Knit Shirt Midi Dress, $52 | Silence + Noise Cutout Twofer Mock-Neck Midi Dress, $52 | Silence + Noise Strappy Mesh Inset Midi Dress, $52 Silence + Noise Ella Printed Crepe Shift Mini Dress, $52 | Silence + Noise Asymmetric Muscle T-Shirt Midi Dress, $15 | BDG Scoop-Neck A-Line Denim Mini Dress, $29 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: L.L.Bean, Urban Outfitters, Sorel, Walgreens, and More10-for-$30 Undies Is Back Again at AerieToday's Best Deals: Anker Smart Scale, H&R Block, Stanley Bottles, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply