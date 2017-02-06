25% off all dresses

Some of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but based on the selection of 25% off dresses, it seems they’re trying to mature. Replenish your wardrobe with a new dress, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for at least another month.

Here are a few styles to check out:

Silence + Noise Muscle Tee Wrap Dress, $44 | Silence + Noise Collared Knit Shirt Midi Dress, $52 | Silence + Noise Cutout Twofer Mock-Neck Midi Dress, $52 | Silence + Noise Strappy Mesh Inset Midi Dress, $52
Silence + Noise Ella Printed Crepe Shift Mini Dress, $52 | Silence + Noise Asymmetric Muscle T-Shirt Midi Dress, $15 | BDG Scoop-Neck A-Line Denim Mini Dress, $29


