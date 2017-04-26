20% off all dresses and rompers

Some of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but there are some hidden gems if you look past all the crop tops and weird, mesh...things. Their dresses and rompers are mostly winners, and they’re all 20% off (including the ones on sale). Plus, there’s free shipping on everything, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for at least another month.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Handbags, Activewear, Starbucks, Urban Outfitters, and More
Amazon's One-Day Activewear Sale Won't Give Your Wallet Too Much of a Workout
Today's Best Deals: Amazon Activewear Sale, USB Power Receptacles, Anker Headphones, and More