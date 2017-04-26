Some of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but there are some hidden gems if you look past all the crop tops and weird, mesh...things. Their dresses and rompers are mostly winners, and they’re all 20% off (including the ones on sale). Plus, there’s free shipping on everything, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for at least another month.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.