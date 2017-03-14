Extra 20% off with code SPRING20 | Up to 75% off Warehouse styles

While 20% off your entire purchase at Levi’s doesn’t seem too tempting (even if they make your favorite jeans), this 20% stacks with their Warehouse discounts. Use the code SPRING20 at checkout and add an additional 20% discount off of styles already marked up to 75% off. Grab jeans for as low as $15.

FYI: you do need to enter your email address to get in.

Here are a few styles to pick up:

Canvas Four Pocket Barn Coat, $40 | 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans, $15 | Jackson Worker Shirt, $13 | 501 Original Fit Strong Jeans, $18
Authentic Trucker Jacket, $20 | 580 Straight Jeans, $16 | 501 Jeans, $16 | Asymmetrical Moto, $64


