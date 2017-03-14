Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get an Additional 20% Off Levi's Majorly Marked Down Warehouse StylesJillian LucasToday 12:44pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleLevi'swomen's apparelmen's Apparel1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Extra 20% off with code SPRING20 | Up to 75% off Warehouse styles While 20% off your entire purchase at Levi’s doesn’t seem too tempting (even if they make your favorite jeans), this 20% stacks with their Warehouse discounts. Use the code SPRING20 at checkout and add an additional 20% discount off of styles already marked up to 75% off. Grab jeans for as low as $15.FYI: you do need to enter your email address to get in. Here are a few styles to pick up: Canvas Four Pocket Barn Coat, $40 | 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans, $15 | Jackson Worker Shirt, $13 | 501 Original Fit Strong Jeans, $18 Authentic Trucker Jacket, $20 | 580 Straight Jeans, $16 | 501 Jeans, $16 | Asymmetrical Moto, $64 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Cole Haan, ThinkGeek, Uniqlo, Levi's, and MoreTake an Extra 40% Off All Cole Haan Sale StylesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire Tablet, Networking Gear, Lightning Cables, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply