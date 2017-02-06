Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get All The Rest of Your Winter Needs for 20% Off at L.L.BeanJillian LucasToday 8:39amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleL.L.BeanWomen's ApparelMen's ApparelOutdoors32EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 20% off select insulated outerwear, footwear, and winter gear with the code SNOW You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 20% off a ton of insulated outerwear and footwear, plus some great winter gear when you use the code SNOW. Advertisement And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply