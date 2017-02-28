Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get All The Activewear and Sneakers You Could Need with 20% Off and Free Shipping at AdidasJillian LucasToday 12:50pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAdidasWomen's ApparelMen's Apparel0EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 20% off your entire order with code ROGERS20 If you’ve been eyeing something from Adidas, either for yourself or for the fitness junkie in your life, now’s the time to get it.Use the code ROGERS20 and take 20% off your entire order, plus grab free shipping. Seems like spring cleaning just got a little bit harder. Advertisement Here are a few new arrivals to use the discount on: Texture Sweatshirt, $20 | Speed Trainer 3 Shoes, $60 | Ultimate Hood Collegiate N, $57 | Crossbody Sport Bag, $38 | Uncontrol Climachill Polo Shirt, $48 Boyfriend Trefoil Tee, $40 | Crazytrain Pro Shoes, $72 | Knee High Single Roller Sock, $8 | Floral PRT Capr, $36 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Calvin Klein Underwear, Adidas, Uniqlo, Smashbox, and MoreI Save Money In #MyCalvins, With Amazon's One-Day SaleToday's Best Deals: Calvin Klein Underwear, Google Home, Game of Thrones Risk, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply