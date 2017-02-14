The GoPro HERO5 looks like all that and a bag of chips, but if $400 is more than you can stomach for an action cam, the HERO4 Silver is a fantastic alternative for $199 refurbished.

While it can’t shoot 4K at 30fps, the Silver does include a built-in touchscreen like the new HERO5, and its 1080p footage remains stunning. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve ever seen on a non-refurb, so pick it up and then go put on a wing suit or something.