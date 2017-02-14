Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Get a Still-Great GoPro HERO4 Silver For Half the Price of the HERO5Shep McAllisterToday 12:07pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPhotographyGoProAction CamsRefurbEbay42EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink GoPro HERO4 Silver, $199 The GoPro HERO5 looks like all that and a bag of chips, but if $400 is more than you can stomach for an action cam, the HERO4 Silver is a fantastic alternative for $199 refurbished. While it can’t shoot 4K at 30fps, the Silver does include a built-in touchscreen like the new HERO5, and its 1080p footage remains stunning. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve ever seen on a non-refurb, so pick it up and then go put on a wing suit or something.Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply