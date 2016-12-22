20% off qualifying purchases with code 404830

I feel like I’ve been giving recommendations on stocking stuffers for weeks now, but at the moment, it’s really the only kind of gift you can feasibly get before Christmas. Ulta is knocking 20% off your entire order with the code 404830, which means you can stuff stockings with some really great makeup and skin care, and maybe get something for yourself too.



The only downside is that this code only works on a few brands (the exclusions list is only a little bit longer than your K-beauty skin routine). Your other option is to check out what they’re marking down that isn’t included in the discount, like sets from NYX, Urban Decay, The Body Shop, and more.