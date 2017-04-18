Nekteck Shiatsu Deep Kneading Massage Pillow, $20 with code GS8I3GSH

This $20 shiatsu massage pillow includes four rotating massage nodes and infrared heating to knead your aching muscles. It even comes with a car adapter to ease tension during long road trips, or just on your commute home after a tough day in the office.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Vacuum Sealer, 24, Beats Headphones, and More
Take Your Pick of Three Popular Vantrue Dash Cam Deals
Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Sephora, J.Crew Factory, Aerie, Sam Edelman, and More