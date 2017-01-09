Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

The Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale has basically any kind of home fragrances, soap, and skin care you could need, at prices that are worth the ridiculous packaging. $11 3-wick candles, $3 foaming soaps, 50% off specialty skin care, and more. Plus, use the code F165207 and get $10 and order over $40.

Here are a few things I recommend picking up:

Night TimeTea Body Wash & Foam Bath, $7 | Winter Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, $3 | Mahogany Balsam Medium Candle, $6
Chestnut & Clove 3-Wick Candle, $11 | Black Cherry Merlot Deep Cleansing Hand Soap, $3 | Apple Blossom & Lavender Shea Butter Body Scrub, $6

