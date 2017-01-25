Save up to 50% off select puzzles

For some people, sitting by the fire during the winter and working a puzzle is as good as life gets. I’m not one of those people, but if you are, Amazon’s offering steep discounts on a huge collection of puzzles, today only.

Here are some pretty entertaining-looking ones, but definitely head over to Amazon to see the rest.

