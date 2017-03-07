Friis 16 oz. Coffee Vault, $15

Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Mohu Antennas, Wireless Audio, Electric Shavers, and More
Add a Doorbell To Any Home Or Apartment For $8, No Wiring Required
Amazon's Top-Selling Egg Cooker Is Just $16 Right Now