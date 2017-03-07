Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Friis' Coffee Vault Keeps CO2 Away From Your BeansShep McAllisterToday 12:22pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsCoffeeKitchenHomeAmazonFriis5EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Friis 16 oz. Coffee Vault, $15 Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Mohu Antennas, Wireless Audio, Electric Shavers, and MoreAdd a Doorbell To Any Home Or Apartment For $8, No Wiring RequiredAmazon's Top-Selling Egg Cooker Is Just $16 Right NowShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply