ExOfficio’s Give-N-Go boxer briefs were a finalist in our best men’s underwear Co-Op, and our readers have gone on to purchase over 20,000 pairs since.



We haven’t seen many good deals on these this year, but today’s Amazon sitewide discount offers a great savings opportunity. Just add $50 worth of the boxer briefs (shipped and sold by Amazon.com) to your cart, and use code BIGTHANKS at checkout to save $9.

This deal can be combined with any other items eligible for the sale, so if you’re $15-$20 short, these would be a perfect filler. Just note that certain colors and sizes default to third party sellers, which aren’t eligible for the discount. Black, charcoal, and white seem to have the best prices and availability, with a few sizes available for $15, which is as cheap as we’ve seen these lately.