As a compulsive fidgeter, I’ve tried both fidget cubes and fidget spinners, and there’s frankly no comparison; cubes are far superior. Why limit yourself to spinning when you can roll, click, press, flick, and rub, all on one device? There are two different colors available for $5, just note that they have different promo codes.
Forget Spinners: This $5 Cube Is a Better Way to Fidget
