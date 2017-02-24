Ebay’s running another sitewide flash sale, for six hours only this afternoon. Promo code CFEBFLASH10OFF will take $10 off almost any $50 eBay order when you pay with PayPal. The only exclusions are gift cards, real estate, and actual money (dammit), but everything else is fair game.



This code will work on the Fitbit deal we posted earlier, turning it into the best Fitbit Charge 2 discount we’ve ever seen.