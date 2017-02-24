Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.For Six Hours Only, Save $10 On Almost Any $50 eBay OrderShep McAllisterToday 3:00pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealseBaySitewideTech51EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $10 off any $50 order (some exclusions). Promo code CFEBFLASH10OFF, Ebay’s running another sitewide flash sale, for six hours only this afternoon. Promo code CFEBFLASH10OFF will take $10 off almost any $50 eBay order when you pay with PayPal. The only exclusions are gift cards, real estate, and actual money (dammit), but everything else is fair game.This code will work on the Fitbit deal we posted earlier, turning it into the best Fitbit Charge 2 discount we’ve ever seen. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Work Boots, Hand Tools, Batman Games, and MoreThis $35 Coffeemaker Can Make a Single Cup, or a Full PotGo See Any Movie You Want With $3 Off at FandangoShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply