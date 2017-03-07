Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.For 48 Hours, Get Up to 30% Off and Free Shipping on Basically Anything from H&MJillian LucasToday 8:35amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleH&MWomen's ApparelMen's Apparel1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 20% off orders of $50+ with code 2905, 25% off orders of $100+ with code 7521, 30% off orders of $150+ with code 0158, plus free shipping H&M just dropped a ridiculous amount of new things, both in apparel and home goods. And they’re giving you a tiered discount to tempt you to pick them up. Grab 20% off orders of $50+ with code 2905, 25% off orders of $100+ with code 7521, 30% off orders of $150+ with code 0158, plus free shipping. It’s time to go to town at H&M, but just a heads up, this discount only works on regular-priced items. Advertisement Here are a few new arrivals to check out: H&M+ Short Dress, $40 | Crinkled Jersey Top, $30 | Short Camisole Top, $40 | Linen-blend Biker Jacket, $55 Textured-knit Cotton Sweater, $35 | Scuba-fabric Hooded Shirt, $30 | Premium Cotton Denim Shirt, $40 | Short Chino Shorts, $20 Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply