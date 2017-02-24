Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Fix Everything From Your Smartphone To Your Car With Amazon's Wera Tool SaleShep McAllisterToday 8:51amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsToolsWeraAmazonGold Box13EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Wera Tool Sale Whether you’re rebuilding an engine in your garage, or just following an iFixit guide to replace your broken phone screen, the tools you need are on sale today. Advertisement Inside, you’ll find a nice variety of Wera tool sets, including tiny electronics screwdrivers (though not torx screwdrivers, unfortunately), bit sets, wrenches, ratcheting mechanics tool sets, and more, all marked down to great low prices.Not to turn the screws on you, but this deal is only available today, so don’t waste any time. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply13 repliesLeave a reply