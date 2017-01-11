Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Find Your Way To the Bathroom With This $18 Under-Bed Motion LightShep McAllisterToday 11:07amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLightingAmazonVansky31EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08 Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $18 with code SJMFQK08, an all-time low by $2. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: USB Power Outlets, DIY Video Games, Time Lapse Videos, and MoreThis $10 Gadget Lets You Take Sweeping, Cinematic Timelapse VideosThis $14 Lightning Cable Has a Battery Built Right InShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply