OxyLED Motion-Activate LED Under-Bed Strip Light, $10 with code OXYLS101 Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky's motion-activated under-bed light, but OxyLED just launched its own version, and you can get it for $10 for a limited time.These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toe, and you can even plug more light strips into the same motion sensor, giving you a ton a flexibility. Just be sure to use code OXYLS101 at checkout to get the deal.