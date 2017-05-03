Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Anker already makes a bunch of your favorite tech gear, so why not add flashlights to the list? This week, you can get two of their entry-level LC40 lights for $19, an all-time low.
Somewhat surprisingly, this model doesn’t include a built-in rechargeable battery, but it can run for six hours on a rechargeable (and inexpensive) 18650 battery.
More Deals