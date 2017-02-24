TaoTronics Noise Cancellation Earbuds, $38

I know we typically only post Bluetooth earbuds around these parts, but I’ll make an exception for sub-$40 noise cancellation. These TaoTronics earbuds can filter out background noise for up to 15 hours at a time, and unlike their Bluetooth counterparts, can still operate normally when the battery dies, if you don’t mind dealing with a cord.

