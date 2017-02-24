Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Find Your Oasis With a Pair of $38 Noise Cancelling EarbudsShep McAllisterToday 10:33amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAudioTechAmazonTaoTronicsHeadphones1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink TaoTronics Noise Cancellation Earbuds, $38 I know we typically only post Bluetooth earbuds around these parts, but I’ll make an exception for sub-$40 noise cancellation. These TaoTronics earbuds can filter out background noise for up to 15 hours at a time, and unlike their Bluetooth counterparts, can still operate normally when the battery dies, if you don’t mind dealing with a cord. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Work Boots, Hand Tools, Batman Games, and MoreYour Favorite Rechargeable Batteries Are Back Down To Their Lowest PriceRazor's Non-Exploding Hoverboard Is Under $300 Right NowShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply