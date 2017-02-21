Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Find Any Kind of Jacket You Could Need For Up to 50% Off at MoosejawJillian LucasToday 8:28amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLfiestyleMen's ApparelWomen's ApparelOutdoorsMoosejaw2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 50% off jackets Stock up on any outerwear you could need from Moosejaw during this sale. Take up to 50% off jackets for all different climates and activities from brands like The North Face, Canada Good, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Plus, they’re already separated by size, so you don’t need to go hunting (unless, you know, you actually hunt). Advertisement Here are some of the most popular styles: Moosejaw Women’s Mt. Elliott Insulated Waterproof Jacket, $140 | The North Face Women’s Arctic Down Parka, $209 | The North Face Women’s Mossbud Swirl Triclimate Jacket, $181 Arcteryx Men’s Squamish Hoody, $120 | Canada Goose Men’s Banff Parka, $713 | The North Face Men’s Venture Jacket, $64 Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply