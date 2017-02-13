Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Finally Upgrade to a Dyson With This One-Day Refurb SaleShep McAllisterToday 9:15amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDysonCleaningHomeAmazonRefurbGold Box11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Refurb Dyson Ball, $200 Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $200 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen. The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. More Deals Recommended StoriesStretch Your Wi-Fi To The Limit With This $30 Range ExtenderAmazon's Slashing the Prices of DEWALT Cordless Saws, Today OnlyGive Your Feet a Break With Amazon's One-Day Skechers SaleShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply