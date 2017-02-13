Refurb Dyson Ball, $200

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $200 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability.

More Deals