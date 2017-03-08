Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Finally Try One Of Those Outdoor Solar Motion Lights For $5Shep McAllisterToday 10:15amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonBaxia21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink BAXIA Waterproof Motion-Sensing Solar LED Light, $5 with code JEKL9Q9X Update: This sold out yesterday, but it’s back in stock now!You’ve seen these solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor lights from the likes of Mpow and Anker over the past few years, but I guarantee you’ve never seen one for $5. Use code JEKL9Q9X to get it for 50% off, while supplies last. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Mohu Antennas, Wireless Audio, Electric Shavers, and MoreSave $20 On a Bluetooth Receiver and Transmitter With Optical Audio PortsStock Your Drawers and Glove Boxes With Four Mini LED Flashlights For $14Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply