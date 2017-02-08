Aukey Dash Cam, $55 with code AUKDASHC

We’ll probably be a Russian colony soon, so you might as well start assimilating to the culture by buying a dash cam. This one from Aukey includes a 1080p Sony sensor and 170 degree field of view, two different mounting options, and capacitors that are rated to work in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F.

