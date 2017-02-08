Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Finally Get Yourself a Dash Cam For Just $55Shep McAllisterToday 11:13amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoAukeyDash CamsAmazon161EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aukey Dash Cam, $55 with code AUKDASHC We’ll probably be a Russian colony soon, so you might as well start assimilating to the culture by buying a dash cam. This one from Aukey includes a 1080p Sony sensor and 170 degree field of view, two different mounting options, and capacitors that are rated to work in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Tool Set, Survival GrenadeClass Up Your Favorite Drinks With These Stainless Steel StrawsBuy a New GoPro, Get a $60 Amazon Gift CardShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply16 repliesLeave a reply