Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Finally Buy Yourself a KitchenAid For $266, Today OnlyJillian LucasToday 8:06amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeAmazonGold Box91EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink KitchenAid Professional 6 Quart Stand Mixer, $266 If you still haven’t outfitted your kitchen with a KitchenAid, you can get a brand new Professional 6 quart model for just $266, today only as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. We occasionally see KitchenAids cheaper, but those are usually refurbished and/or smaller and less powerful models. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply9 repliesLeave a reply