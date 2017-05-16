Humble’s going back to its roots this week with its 18th Indie Bundle, and its first since last August. There’s no overriding theme here, and it’s not centered around a certain developer or type of game - it’s just great indie games that you can buy for whatever price you want.



Highlights include Windward and Steamworld Heist in the base tier, Kentucky Route Zero and Goat Simulator GOATY if you pay more than the average donation, and Owlboy if you pony up $13. Head over to Humble for the complete list, and remember that a portion of the proceeds go to charity.