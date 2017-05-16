Humble Indie Bundle 18

Humble’s going back to its roots this week with its 18th Indie Bundle, and its first since last August. There’s no overriding theme here, and it’s not centered around a certain developer or type of game - it’s just great indie games that you can buy for whatever price you want.

Advertisement

Highlights include Windward and Steamworld Heist in the base tier, Kentucky Route Zero and Goat Simulator GOATY if you pay more than the average donation, and Owlboy if you pony up $13. Head over to Humble for the complete list, and remember that a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Dress Shoes, Lucky Brand Clothing, $9 Multitool, and More
Start Your Philips Hue Collection With This $135 Third-Gen Starter Kit
Fill In Those Wi-Fi Dead Spots With a $20 Range Extender